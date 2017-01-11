Seattle is sending equipment, crews to help PBOT

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Seattle Department of Transportation has offered to send crews and road equipment to the Portland Bureau of Transportation and help with snowy weather response, officials say.

Snow began to fall on Tuesday night, and it didn’t take long for the Rose City to be buried under more than a foot of snow.

PBOT has been working around the clock to keep roads clear, but now they’re getting a little help.

Seattle’s Department of Transportation is sending:

12 heavy duty salt and plow trucks

4 light duty salt and plow trucks

An aerial lift truck

A wood chipper truck

A chainsaw crew

Road crews will leave Seattle at 9 p.m. on Wednesday night and make their way to Portland. In total, about 24 people will travel in from Seattle to help, officials said.

For forecasts on the go, download the PDX Weather App