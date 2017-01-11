Photos: Snowpeople of Portland on January 11

Portlanders create art during a snow storm

A snowtroll from the Duffy family. (Courtesy of Melissa Duffy)
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — When school is cancelled and roads are rough, Portlanders stay home and make snow art.

These are just a few snow people and creations from around the Portland area created during the January 11 snow day.

Snowpeople of Portland, January 11, 2017