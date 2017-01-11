Photos: Historic snowfall in Portland metro

About a foot of snow fell in the Portland metro area, January 11, 2017

KOIN 6 News Staff Published:
KOIN 6 News reporter Kohr Harlan shows how deep the snow is in Portland metro, January 11, 2017 (KOIN)
KOIN 6 News reporter Kohr Harlan shows how deep the snow is in Portland metro, January 11, 2017 (KOIN)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — An historic snowfall dumped about a foot of snow in the Portland metro area, crippling the region and forcing officials to spring into action on a variety of levels.

The National Weather Service said they are already concerned flooding once the snow begins to melt.

Area schools, including Portland Public Schools, closed again on Wednesday due to the heavy snowstorm.

Historic snowfall, Jan. 10-11, 2017