Photos: Historic snowfall in Portland metro

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — An historic snowfall dumped about a foot of snow in the Portland metro area, crippling the region and forcing officials to spring into action on a variety of levels.

The National Weather Service said they are already concerned flooding once the snow begins to melt.

Area schools, including Portland Public Schools, closed again on Wednesday due to the heavy snowstorm.

Snow covers Hwy 99 at 99th Street in Hazel Dell on January 10, 2017. (KOIN) A line of homeless campers set up along 10th between Columbia and Clay in freezing temperatures on January 10, 2017. Four people have died from hypothermia in January. (KOIN) Snow accumulates in SE Portland near Woodstock. (Courtesy of Jeffrey Kirkpatrick) The difference between January 8 and 10 in Goldendale, Washington. (Courtesy of Lacey Gorrod) Snow in SE Portland on January 10, 2017. (Courtesy of Justin Benassi) Snow in the Mountain Park area of Lake Oswego on January 10, 2017. (Couresy of @hamiltonreod) Four inches of snow at Lombard and Portsmouth on January 10, 2017. (Courtesy of James Murphy) Snow blankets parks in Downtown Portland on January 10, 2017. (Courtesy of Carolyn Hart) Almost 5 inches of snow fell by 10 p.m. in Salmon Creek on January 10, 2017. (KOIN) A snowperson in SE Portland on January 10, 2017. (Courtesy of T Shartner) Few cars traveled the interstates during an historic snowfall in the Portland metro area, January 11, 2017 (KOIN) Crews deal with downed limbs on SW Morrison near 10th in downtown Portland during an historic snowfall, January 11, 2017 (KOIN) KOIN 6 News reporter Brent Weisberg shows how deep the snow is in Southwest Portland, January 11, 2017 (KOIN) KOIN 6 News reporter Brent Weisberg talks with Caitlin Turner, who had more than a foot of snow on her car and was trying to figure out how to get to the airport, January 11, 2017 (KOIN) KOIN 6 News reporter Kohr Harlan shows how deep the snow is in Portland metro, January 11, 2017 (KOIN) An historic snowfall blanketed the Portland metro area, January 11, 2017 (KOIN) A MAX train covered in snow, January 11 2017. (KOIN) A tree fell on SW Columbia Street and 17th Avenue, January 11 2017. (KOIN)