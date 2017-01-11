Photos: Historic snowfall in Portland metro

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — An historic snowfall dumped about a foot of snow in the Portland metro area, crippling the region and forcing officials to spring into action on a variety of levels.
The National Weather Service said they are already concerned flooding once the snow begins to melt.
Area schools, including Portland Public Schools, closed again on Wednesday due to the heavy snowstorm.
Historic snowfall, Jan. 10-11, 2017
Historic snowfall, Jan. 10-11, 2017 x
Latest Galleries
-
Bodies found in rubble of Hubbard house fire
-
Brazil therapy dogs
-
Top Oregon Photos of 2016
-
Remembering Debbie Reynolds 1932-2016
-
Remembering Carrie Fisher 1956-2016
-
Pet Walk
-
500 enjoy Christmas meal at Union Gospel Mission
-
Nico Serra’s new GRIT Freedom Chair
-
Top Pet Walk Forecast 2016
-
Jack Hardy’s 99th birthday