Deep snow hampers firefighters in Washougal

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Deep snow hampered firefighters responding to a Washougal house fire early on Wednesday morning, officials say.

Fire officials were called to a house fire at 5:36 a.m. in the 30000 block of Northeast 10th Street.

“Significant” snow and a lack of fire hydrants provided quite a challenge for firefighters responding to the blaze.

Washougal House Fire 1/11/16

Firefighters worked to keep the fire from spreading, and it was eventually contained. The family of 5 that lives in the residence made it out without injury, according to the Camas-Washougal Fire Department. Other fire crews assisted with the house fire, but the building ended up being a total loss, officials said.

A neighbor told KOIN 6 News the roof collapsed.

The family of 5 is now being taken care of by neighbors and the local Red Cross.