City workers reach out to homeless in bitter cold

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Portland employees including police, the fire department and the mayor himself have been reaching out to homeless individuals as winter lays a threatening chill over the city.

Portland Fire and Rescue crews patrolled throughout the day, looking for people who might need a safe, warm place to stay.

“Basically what we’re looking for are folks that either out in the cold, that would like to go in to a shelter or they’re out in the cold and they don’t have enough resources to stay warm,” PF&R senior fire inspector Paul Jennings said.

Jennings said more often than not, the people he runs into don’t want to go to a shelter for the night. That’s after 4 people have died of hypothermia on the streets due to exposure to the elements.

“Anytime we find that it was someone that we weren’t able to reach, it’s a disappointment for us,” Jennings said.

.@PDXFire stopping by Forgotten Realms in NoPo asking if anyone needs water, warm clothes #orwx #KOIN6News pic.twitter.com/IfpSCtMwpP — Cole Miller (@ColeKOIN) January 12, 2017

Crews stopped by Forgotten Realms, a homeless camp in North Portland, to see if anyone there needed water or warm clothes. There were only a few people there Wednesday night, and one woman did refuse to go to a shelter.

UPDATE…Wednesday 8pm: The Portland Building will remain open as a shelter as necessary during the remainder of the severe weather warning. — Ted Wheeler (@tedwheeler) January 12, 2017

“I’m gonna tell you what,” Jennings said to her. “I’m going to get you some blankets. I may even have a coat for you. You need a coat, listen, if you need to go to a shelter tonight, we can get you in to a shelter. It’s cold.”

When people refuse to move to shelters, city workers say they continue to reach out and check in.

“It’s not easy no matter how you look at it,” Jennings said.