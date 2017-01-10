Woodburn Police: Man with machete slashes 3

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man was arrested on Monday evening in Woodburn for running around a Walmart store with a machete and then slashing three people with it.

Woodburn Police say Allan Lee Brock was in the Walmart store around 10 p.m. breaking out glass cabinets and taking ammunition. He was allegedly running around the store with a machete and swung it at a door greeter and said he was going to kill him.

Police arrived on scene as Brock was fleeing in a car later found to be stolen out of Springfield.

Authorities say Brock next went to the Cascade View Apartments on S. Evergreen Road. He tried to rob and assault a woman for her purse and keys. He then broke down a door to an apartment and slashed three men with the machete.

One was slashed in the throat, one on the head and one on the arm. All three were taken to the hospital.

Brock was eventually found in a stairwell where he was arrested on three counts of attempted murder. Other charges against him are pending.