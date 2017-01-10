Tipster sees Cornelius mail thief, calls 911

CORNELIUS, Ore. (KOIN) — A man called 911 to report his neighbor’s mail being stolen, then identified the woman stopped by deputies.

Washington County deputies were called around 2 p.m. Monday when the man said he saw a woman, later identified as Larisa Valery Yerygin, stealing mail. He gave a description of both the woman and her minivan.

When deputies spotted the van, the neighbor ID’d her. A search of the van found mail from 42 different addresses in Cornelius and Aloha for 93 different people, authorities said.

Yerygin, 42, of Vancouver, is being held in the Washington County Jail on a felony charge of mail theft.