Son to be sentenced for beating dad to death

HILLSBORO, Ore. (KOIN) – A man who bound and beat his father to death will be sentenced on Tuesday.

Nicholas Krochmal Jr. will appear before Judge Eric J. Bergstrom.

Bergstrom is a sitting judge in Multnomah County Circuit Court but was asked to help with the Washington County case during the plea negotiations.

The discovery of Nicholas Krochmal’s body was made by his daughter on March 27, 2015, according to court documents.

Detectives with the Washington County Major Crimes Team discovered that Krochmal Jr. stole a large amount of money from his father’s bank account. The specific amount has never been disclosed, but officials confirmed it was more than $50,000.

Krochmal Jr. never returned the money, despite being confronted about it by his family, records show.

The family never reported the theft to police.

In the days before the murder, police learned that Krochmal Jr. stole even more money from his father.

“The victim took steps to confront the defendant about it, to get his money back, and was going to report defendant to the police,” senior deputy district attorney Bracken McKee wrote in court documents.

Krochmal was then murdered.

The murder occurred inside the Krochmal’s longtime residence in the 95600 block of Southwest 69th Avenue.

When detectives entered the home, they found Krochmal’s body on the ground. Records show his feet were bound with rope. The medical examiner determined that he died of blunt force trauma to the head.

In December 2016, Krochmal Jr. took a plea deal and was convicted of murder. It is expected that he will be sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole until after serving a minimum of 25 years.

As part of the plea agreement, prosecutors have agreed not to take the case back to a grand jury to seek an aggravated murder indictment. Krochmal Jr. will also be ordered to pay restitution.