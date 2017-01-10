Snow storm creates dangerous travel conditions

Snow started falling during the evening commute

Snow in SE Portland on January 10, 2017. (Courtesy of Justin Benassi)
Snow in SE Portland on January 10, 2017. (Courtesy of Justin Benassi)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Conditions quickly became dangerous Tuesday as snow started falling during the evening commute.

The National Weather Service upgraded its winter weather advisory to a winter storm warning Tuesday evening and says snow is coming down at rates of 1 inch per hour in some areas.

The Portland Bureau of Transportation reinstated its requirement for chains or traction tires on West Burnside and SW Sam Jackson Road, 2 high traffic areas where cars are prone to getting stuck in snow.

Several drivers who got stuck on West Burnside abandoned their cars along the road. One nearby resident helped move several stuck cars by putting chains on them so they could turn around and then taking the chains off and moving on to another stuck car.

Drivers were threatened with a $160 fine over the weekend for driving those roads without chains.

The Morrison Bridge proved tricky for many drivers and Hwy 26 eastbound was backed up from the tunnel to Beaverton at one point.

TriMet buses and MAX trains are also experiencing service interruptions due to the snow.

Snow on January 10, 2017

 