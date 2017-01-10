Snow storm creates dangerous travel conditions

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Conditions quickly became dangerous Tuesday as snow started falling during the evening commute.

The National Weather Service upgraded its winter weather advisory to a winter storm warning Tuesday evening and says snow is coming down at rates of 1 inch per hour in some areas.

Here is the latest storm total forecast amount. Up to 4-6" for Portland. Winter Storm Warning coming out for south Washington (Vancouver). pic.twitter.com/DT5jKWIZou — NWS Portland (@NWSPortland) January 11, 2017

The Portland Bureau of Transportation reinstated its requirement for chains or traction tires on West Burnside and SW Sam Jackson Road, 2 high traffic areas where cars are prone to getting stuck in snow.

Several drivers who got stuck on West Burnside abandoned their cars along the road. One nearby resident helped move several stuck cars by putting chains on them so they could turn around and then taking the chains off and moving on to another stuck car.

Drivers were threatened with a $160 fine over the weekend for driving those roads without chains.

The Morrison Bridge proved tricky for many drivers and Hwy 26 eastbound was backed up from the tunnel to Beaverton at one point.

TriMet buses and MAX trains are also experiencing service interruptions due to the snow.

Snow on January 10, 2017 View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Snow accumulates in SE Portland near Woodstocks. (Courtesy of Jeffrey Kirkpatrick) Snow accumulates in SE Portland near Woodstocks. (Courtesy of Jeffrey Kirkpatrick) Snow covers Hwy 99 at 99th Street in Hazel Dell on January 10, 2017. (KOIN) A line of homeless campers set up in freezing temperatures on January 10, 2017. Four people have died from hypothermia in January. (KOIN) The difference between January 8 and 10 in Goldendale, Washington. (Courtesy of Lacey Gorrod) Snow in SE Portland on January 10, 2017. (Courtesy of Justin Benassi)