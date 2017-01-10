School officials make tough decisions on snow days

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Portland, Beaverton and Vancouver school districts are among those facing tough decisions now that they have exhausted all their built-in emergency school closure days.

Winter weather has caused school districts all over Oregon and Washington to cancel multiple days so far this school year. Vancouver has had 4 closures with one makeup day on January 30 and the rest scheduled for June 19-21.

“It doesn’t usually happen that we have this many school days [cancelled],” Vancouver School District Communications Director Patricia Nuzzo said.

Beaverton and Portland have had to cancel school 5 times and only had 2 built-in inclement weather days. Both districts are now in the middle of figuring out when to make up the additional days.

“This is a bit more than usual,” Beaverton School District Communications Manager Maureen Wheeler said.

Make-up days are added to the end of the school year, meaning the decision to cancel school is not easy and often made at the last minute.

“We have people driving out in the roads in the middle of the night to see where the icy spots are, if there are any,” Nuzzo said.

Nuzzo said the Vancouver School District is responsible for about 23,500 students and Washington law requires those students to be in school for 180 days. Oregon requires between 900 and 966 instructional hours depending on grade level.

That means the districts have to make up for cancelled school days, even if that means adding days to the end of the school year.

It’s still early in the season, so school officials are getting ready for the possibility that they may need to cancel more days.

“When yesterday happened, we thought, ‘well, we need to go back to the drawing board,” Wheeler said.

District leaders still aren’t sure what they will do yet, but if more days are canceled, it could start to affect people’s summer vacation plans.