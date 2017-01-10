Mumps making a comeback in Oregon, southwest Washington

Related Coverage Health officials: 108 cases of mumps in King County

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A childhood disease is making a comeback in parts of Oregon and southwest Washington.

Cases of the infamous illness known as the mumps are on the rise.

When most think of mumps, they think chipmunk cheeks and swollen faces as a symptom. But this disease can rob kids and adults of their hearing.

“Adults can give it to kids. Kids can give it to adults. It’s highly contagious,” said Dr. Alan Melnick with Clark County Public Health.

Mumps is a virus-spread through saliva, and the most telling sign is swollen glands on either side of the face in front of the ears; that along with fever, headache and fatigue. But for some infected, there are no symptoms. Besides being uncomfortable, there can be serious outcomes:

“It can be very severe and cause permanent deafness in one of 20,000,” said Melnick.

For those born before 1957, they are likely immune since there was no vaccine, and most people were exposed to the virus.

But now, kids are supposed to get 2 doses of a measles mumps rubella vaccine that gives 90% protection.

Some healthcare experts think low vaccination rates cause the outbreaks. There have been 20 cases in Oregon so far this season, including 12 in Marion County. Washington County has seen 8 cases, mostly in kids ages 10-19.

As of last week, more than 150 cases had been reported in Washington. Most cases were kids, but more than 50 were adults. The vaccine can be given at any age, and it will become effective.

“Given that we are seeing increasing numbers, we really want to encourage people to vaccinate their kids,” said Melnick.