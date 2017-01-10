Meth-eating Portland killer set for sentencing

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A 44-year-old man who pleaded guilty to shooting and killing a man will have his formal sentencing delayed so he can finish serving federal time for an unrelated matter.

Wayne Archie Woodruff will be released from the custody of the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office sometime Tuesday, but will be immediately remanded to the US Marshals Service.

Police say that Woodruff, a convicted felon, shot and killed Brandon Kaufman on July 12, 2015.

The shooting happened near the intersection of Northeast Killingsworth and Northeast 72nd inside a mobile home.

Two Portland police officers happened to be in the area when the shooting happened and heard the shot. The officers saw Woodruff running from the trailer and started chasing Woodruff.

Officers recovered a silver handgun in the area where the chase began.

Woodruff eventually confessed to homicide detectives that he ate close to an ounce of meth while running from police.

According to court documents, Woodruff was convicted of bank robbery in federal court in November 2011. In state court, Woodruff has a conviction for first-degree arson dating back to August 1996.

On Tuesday, Woodruff pleaded guilty to one count of first-degree manslaughter and unlawful use of a weapon.

His formal sentencing is scheduled for January 18 but could be delayed depending on the status of his federal case.

Records show that on November 28, 2011, Woodruff was sentenced to nearly 5 years in federal prison for bank robbery.

KOIN 6 News will update this story when Woodruff is formally sentenced for the Kaufman homicide.