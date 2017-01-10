Man allegedly beat Portland woman with skateboard

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Police are investigating after a man allegedly attacked a woman and struck her in the head with his skateboard in downtown Portland.

Authorities described the attack as random. It took place on December 29, 2016, according to the Portland Police Bureau.

Police said Larea McNeely (who also uses the first name of “James”) attacked the woman as she was leaving her workplace in the 400 block of Southwest 5th Avenue.

The woman was “suddenly struck on the side of the head,” according to court documents. Police said the weapon used in the attack was a skateboard.

One witness told officers McNeely picked up the skateboard, walked over to the victim and “forcefully hit her on the head with it,” authorities said.

McNeely was found near the crime scene with a skateboard in his hand, according to court records.

When contacted by police, McNeely reportedly said he “messed up” and “hit an old lady in the face.”

A motive hasn’t been determined, authorities said.

Officials said the victim suffered a concussion, swollen temple, bruising and a sore shoulder from the attack.

McNeely was charged with second-degree assault and booked into the Multnomah County Detention Center with bail set at $250,000.