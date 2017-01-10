Investigation into Clark Co. detective concludes

Related Coverage Clark County deputy investigated for misconduct

OLYMPIA, Wash. (KOIN) – The Washington State Patrol has concluded its investigation into a detective with the Clark County Sheriff’s Office.

Lt. Randy Hullinger said the probe into Clark County Deputy Kevin Harper centered on potentially criminal inappropriate contact Harper may have had with a witness as part of a criminal investigation he was involved with.

Hullinger, a supervisor of the Criminal Investigations Unit with WSP, said the agency met with the Washington State Attorney General’s Office last week and presented its case about Harper.

In October, the sheriff’s office put Harper on paid leave for alleged misconduct allegations.

A spokesperson with the AG’s Office has not responded to KOIN 6 News about the status of the case.

KOIN 6 News has filed a public records request from WSP about the allegations. When those are released, we will update this story.