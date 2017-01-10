Driver in crash that killed girl to appear in court

BEND, Ore. (KOIN) – A Sherwood man who is accused of killing a 2-year-old girl during a DUII crash is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday.

Records show that David William Fincher will go before Judge Stephen Forte for a plea hearing.

Fincher is charged with first-degree manslaughter, five counts of third-degree assault, one count of DUII, and 11 counts of recklessly endangering another.

The deadly crash happened on September 11, 2016.

Officials say Fincher lost control of a Toyota Tacoma as it turned a corner on Highway 20 and then crossed into oncoming traffic.

The Tacoma collided with a Volkswagen Jetta carrying the 2-year-old girl, who died at the scene. The driver of the Jetta and a 7-year-old boy in the car were taken to a hospital for treatment.

Fincher’s vehicle also hit a Dodge Charger, resulting in two more people being taken to the hospital.