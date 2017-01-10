Dead, malnourished cattle found in Hermiston

PENDLETON, Ore. (AP) – Umatilla County Sheriff Terry Rowan says 14 dead cattle were discovered at a property in Hermiston and another 15 were malnourished.

Rowan said the malnourished animals will be left in place due to their numbers and fragile health. Officers will be checking daily to make sure they receive proper care.

The East Oregonian reports that authorities are working with a special prosecutor from Benton County who specializes in animal neglect cases, and reports should be submitted to the Umatilla County district attorney this week.

The incident was reported Thursday by an anonymous caller who noticed dead animals from across a road. A search warrant was served two days later.