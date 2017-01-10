Body found in SW Portland embankment

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Homicide detectives are responding to the South Portland neighborhood on reports of a body found near an apartment complex.

Officials tell us the discovery was made Tuesday morning around 8:20 a.m. in the 4900 block of Southwest Barbur Road.

Portland Police spokesperson Sgt. Chris Burley said Portland Fire & Rescue crews were called out to the scene to help get officers reaching the location.

Initial information indicated that the body may have been found in a heavily wooded area.

KOIN 6 News has a crew at the scene and will be updating this story as more information is available.