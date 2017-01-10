Bend, central Oregon hit with another storm

BEND, Ore. (AP) – Winter weather has triggered another round of school cancelations in Hood River County and much of Central Oregon.

Another strong storm began hitting the High Desert early Tuesday. The National Weather Service forecast calls for 5-to-9 inches of new snow in Bend by the evening.

In the Cascades, the forecast for areas around Santiam Pass to Government Camp called for 7-14 inches of snow.

The Bend-La Pine, Crook County, Redmond and Sisters school districts all closed schools, along with Central Oregon Community College and Oregon State University-Cascades.