Man stabs, injures 3 family members in Woodland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man stabbed three family members in a fit of rage on Tuesday morning in Woodland, the Clark County Sheriff’s Office said.
Marvin Chadwick allegedly stabbed two women and a man at a home on NE 425th Street around 7:25 a.m.
Officials have not said what Chadwick was in a fit of rage over or how the victims are related to him. All three were transported to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Chadwick was arrested at the scene where other family members restrained him until authorities arrived.
