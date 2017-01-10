Man stabs, injures 3 family members in Woodland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man stabbed three family members in a fit of rage on Tuesday morning in Woodland, the Clark County Sheriff’s Office said.

Marvin Chadwick allegedly stabbed two women and a man at a home on NE 425th Street around 7:25 a.m.

Officials have not said what Chadwick was in a fit of rage over or how the victims are related to him. All three were transported to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Chadwick was arrested at the scene where other family members restrained him until authorities arrived.

#clarkwa CCSO & EMS responding to reported stabbing Woodland area suspect detained PIO enroute details to follow — Clark Co Wa. Sheriff (@ClarkCoSheriff) January 10, 2017

KOIN 6 News will update this story when more information is available.