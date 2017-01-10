2 charged in frozen baby case from 2013

OREGON CITY, Ore. (KOIN) – On December 10, 2013, a search-and-rescue crew found the frozen remains of a 5-month-old boy inside a cooler-like bag inside a heavily wooded Clackamas County park.

On December 5, 2016, after hearing from 12 witnesses, a Clackamas County grand jury charged Dylan Michael Nelson and Breana Lee Franks with one count each of second-degree abuse of a corpse and unlawful possession of methamphetamine.

Investigators tell KOIN 6 News that Nelson was the father of Rowdy Sterling-Michael Nelson and Franks was the mother. The indictment claims Nelson and Franks intentionally abused, disinterred, removed or carried away a corpse.

Gladstone police spokesperson Eric Graves said in an email, “In speaking with the Detective, it appears that while the baby’s death was very suspicious, there was not enough reliable evidence that would indicate homicide, intentional or accidental.”

The investigation

The investigation into Rowdy’s death began Dec. 9, 2013 when the boy’s mother contacted police and reported her son had been murdered and that she and Nelson left the boy at the park.

KOIN 6 News archives show Rowdy’s body was found frozen on Dec. 10, 2013 inside a red cooler-like bag by a search and rescue team near a tree stump in a wooded area of Milo McIver Park near Estacada.

Detectives determined Nelson and Franks left Rowdy’s remains at Milo McIver Park sometime on Dec. 7, 2013. After doing so, the two drove to Salem.

At the time of his death, Rowdy had a fractured leg. Nelson and Franks “either caused the injury and/or failed to seek medical treatment,” according to the indictment.

Prosecutors allege Nelson and Franks “were persistently involved in criminal activity,” they “recklessly” endangered the welfare of Rowdy and they “absconded” from child protective services. The state alleges that both Nelson and Franks have a history “and pattern” of drug use.

In late December 2013, detectives began calling Nelson a “person of interest” in the case and asked the public for help identifying anyone who had had contact with him.

Franks has criminal convictions for possession of meth, theft, escape, giving false info to police, and ID theft, according to court records.

At the time of Rowdy’s death, Nelson was 20 and Franks was 19. Nelson does not appear to have any criminal record.

Franks was arrested on Dec. 15 and her bail was set at $250,000. Her trial is set for Feb. 10. Meanwhile, police tell us that Nelson “is in custody in Washington state somewhere.”

It remains unknown when he will be brought back to Oregon.