2 arrested after traffic stop reveals heroin and cocaine

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Drug investigators have recovered about 900 grams of heroin and 230 grams of cocaine, officials say.

The street value of the drugs found is $90,000 and $75,000, respectively.

Carlos Curiel-Lopez and Jose Olaque-Correa were both booked into the Multnomah County Detention Center. Prosecutors were successful in having bail for the two men raised to $750,000.

Both were arrested after a traffic stop on December 29, 2016.

Officers said they found 2 Duffel Bags inside the vehicle that the two suspects were stopped in. Inside the bags, police found 900 grams of heroin and 230 grams of cocaine.

Both men face charges of delivery and possession of cocaine and heroin. They were arraigned at the Justice Center on Tuesday.

A trial date has not been set.