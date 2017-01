PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Zupan’s Markets is closing its Belmont store after 20 years of service, the company announced.

The store at 3301 SE Belmont St. will close on January 22, the company said.

Starting Monday, hours will be 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. until the store closes.

With this announced closure, Zupan’s Markets will still have two stores in Portland (Macadam and Burnside) and one in Lake Oswego.

The company did not immediately give a reason for its closure.