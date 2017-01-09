Video: Dead whale washes up near Oakland harbor

ANGEL ISLAND (KRON) — A dead whale was spotted off the coast of Angel Island by wildlife officials Monday afternoon.

According to Marina Mammal Center, crews received a phone call about a floating whale spotted near the Oakland Harbors Howard Terminal Saturday morning.

Crews said upon arrival a 40-60 foot female whale was spotted in the water, and officials are unsure if it is a Blue or Fin whale.

The treacherous King Tides prevented officials from recovering the whale but were successful in taking skin samples including its blubber.

The Center sent out two staffers to examine the animal, which is believed to be “sub-adult” and in “good body condition,” although quite obviously dead.

On Monday morning, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers used two boats to tow the carcass to an area near Blunt Point on Angel Island, where there is ample space to haul it onto a beach for a necropsy once weather permits.

The necropsy can be observed by the public and “people can get fairly close and check the animal out,” Marine Mammal Center spokesman Giancarlo Rulli said.

Officials are forced to wait for better weather conditions to perform a necropsy, an autopsy for animals.

The experience isn’t for everyone, and “for those that maybe have uneasy stomachs, especially when the animal is opened up, it can be relatively ripe,” he said.

The procedure will help scientist not only determine the cause of death, but can provide insights to the species in general and even wider oceanic conditions. “It’s a really good learning opportunity,” Rulli said.

It’s not terribly unusual for a large marine animal to be found dead in local waters and last year the Marine Mammal Center responded to more than 30 calls about dead dolphins, porpoises and whales.

In October a dead blue whale washed ashore on a Daly City beach and biologists were able to determine that it died after being hit by a ship, Rulli said.

The cause of death is unknown at this time.