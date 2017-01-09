Proposed complex would house dozens of pot growers

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — A southern Oregon real estate company looking to capitalize on the expanding marijuana industry is planning to build a multimillion-dollar growing and processing facility in Eugene with enough space to house more than 30 different pot ventures.

The Register-Guard reports that Grow Condos Inc. has submitted its proposal to the city of Eugene for review.

Plans for the marijuana complex include dividing 50,000 square feet of potential growing space into 32 units, which would be sold or leased by the publicly traded company. The industrial spaces would be sold at $150,000 to $175,000 each.

Grow Condos CEO Wayne Zallen says the company has a similar facility in Eagle Point, where it’s based. He says millions of dollars have already been raised for the Eugene project and other potential complexes.