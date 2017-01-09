Police: 2 trapped in car after SE Portland crash

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Two people were trapped in a car that flipped onto its side during a crash in Southeast Portland Monday, Portland Police Bureau said.

The crash happened around 6:30 p.m. at SE 103rd Drive and Stark Street.

Officers said 2 cars were involved in the crash, but the driver of one of the cars left the scene before police arrived. One of the cars was reportedly on fire.

Crews were working to extricate the 2 people trapped in one of the cars.

KOIN 6 News is on the scene and will have more information shortly.