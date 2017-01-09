Next winter system could bring more snow

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Several elements are coming together for another winter system to arrive Tuesday night and into Wednesday.

There will be a weak push for snow along the Coast Range and in Washington Tuesday morning, and Winter Weather Advisories will be in effect through the night for Washington and the Gorge.

The Portland metro will see some dry time Tuesday before a second area of low pressure comes trudging into Oregon at night.

Forecast models currently show the winter system arriving in the Willamette Valley late Tuesday night. Easterly winds will tap back out of the Gorge, which should cool temperatures back down for the valley floors.

Wednesday morning temperatures could drop to the upper 20s.

The tracking of low pressure will make a difference, but at this time it looks like it should push up to the coast and into central Oregon, where it will start to slow down.

For now, the forecast shows a few inches of snow are possible for Portland.

Be ready for an unfavorable commute Wednesday morning and evening.

Stay with the KOIN 6 Weather Team for updates to the forecast