New details on unidentified southwest Wash. body released

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Human remains found in southwest Washington along the Columbia River have yet to be identified, and investigators have now released new information about the remains in hopes someone can help them learn more about who they found.

The remains were initially found in May, and they are that of a middle-aged man who likely had been dead 2 or more years.

Below are new details released from the Wahkiakum County Coroner’s Office:

He was male, Caucasian, probably within a few inches of 5’8” tall, and anywhere between 30-60 years old (though there are circumstantial indications that the decedent was of middle age or older).

He was dressed for the outdoors in Vibram-soled boots (size 10), a red button-down shirt, Levi’s jeans (38-inch waist, 32-inch inseam), and black rain pants.

He was carrying a microfiber optical lens cleaning cloth that had an advertisement for a West Seattle optometrist’s office printed on it.

He probably did not die where his remains were found. Instead

He could have disappeared in any area that contains water that feeds into the Columbia River, whether in Washington or Oregon. He is most likely to have gone missing somewhere between the west side of Cascade Locks and the eastern part of Wahkiakum County.

A sketch of what the man may have looked like when he was alive was also released, and it’s pictured above.