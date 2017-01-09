Man expected to survive Salem throat slashing

SALEM, Ore. (KOIN) — A man who reportedly had his throat slashed in Salem Monday night is expected to survive, Marion County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies went to the 6200 block of Stonehill Road South around 8:30 p.m. and found the victim with a “severe laceration” to his throat.

Minutes after he was taken to the hospital, deputies reportedly detained a suspect who was found at the home.

Details surrounding the throat slashing aren’t known at this time, but investigators said it is clear the victim and suspect know each other.

