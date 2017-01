SALEM, Ore. (KOIN) — Kate Brown will be sworn in as Oregon’s governor in a ceremony at the State Capitol in Salem.

Brown, who ascended to the governor’s chair when John Kitzhaber resigned in February 2015, was elected in November to complete his term.

She will also deliver a speech that will double as her State of the State address. The ceremony in the House of Representatives begins at 10:45 a.m.

