How to avoid sliding off the road in icy conditions

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Icy conditions wreak havoc for drivers, but they don’t have to if drivers are properly equipped with the knowledge of how to handle slick roads.

Oregon State Police say they’ve responded to 750 traffic incidents in the last day and a half. Over half of the incidents involved crashes.

KOIN 6 News spoke with a professional driver on Monday morning who provided tips for staying on the pavement when streets are slick.

Professional race-car driver Todd Harris, owner and operator of Pro Drive Driving School at Portland International Raceway, said the first tip to staying on the road is slowing down.

Drivers should gently pump brakes while they’re traveling straight ahead. Braking while turning is a recipe for a spin out, said Harris.

The second bit of good advice involves what to do when drivers feel themselves about to spin out.

“Look at where you want the car to go, not where the car is going. That sounds so easy. People are looking at what they don’t want to hit, and that’s unfortunately the wrong thing to do,” said Harris.

Some of it is intuitive, but Harris said people would be surprised at how many drivers avoid the basic rules of traveling on slick conditions.

KOIN 6 News’ Kohr Harlan got the chance to practice some of those tips on the road Monday morning on a real sheet of ice in the racetrack parking lot. Watch the video above to see how it went.