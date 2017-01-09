Home destroyed by fire didn’t have working smoke alarms

ALBANY, Ore. (KOIN) — An Albany home that didn’t have working smoke alarms was destroyed in a fire early Monday morning, Albany Fire Dept. said.

Reports of the fire came in just after 5 a.m., and when firefighters arrived on the scene a homeowner, a roommate and a guest had made it safely outside.

Firefighters said there weren’t any working smoke alarms inside, but a guest who was in the living room woke up to the fire and was able to get everyone out.

A second dog did not survive the fire, and neighboring properties that were exposed to the blaze suffered minimal damages, fire officials said.

The home that caught fire was completely destroyed.

An investigation into the cause of the fire is underway.