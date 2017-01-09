Flu epidemic sweeps through Oregon, Washington

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The flu in Oregon and Washington has reached epidemic proportions, with 24 deaths reported in Washington state and 8 in Lane County — the latest just announced Monday.

Dr. John Townes, an infectious disease expert at Oregon Health Sciences University, told KOIN 6 News ther reason Oregon is a hot spot at this moment is because it has one of the lowest flu vaccination rates in the country.

So when outbreaks happen in several areas around the state, it spreads quickly.

OHSU does not keep track of adult flu-related deaths. Officials there said there are often complications that may have caused the deaths. But some counties, like Lane County, do.

There have not been any child deaths so far in Oregon from the flu. But there is a concern for an outbreak since the flu mist alternative is not available for kids this year. Some parents don’t want the vaccine for their child.

Flu symptoms include temperature above 100, cough, sore throat, chills, aches and fatigue. If you have just a runny nose, you likely just have a cold.

It’s easily spread through coughing, sneezing or talking closely with an infected person. You can also get it by touching something like a door handle that has the virus on it.

It’s not too late to get a flu shot: immunity builds up in about 2 weeks.