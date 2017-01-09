Do it yourself: Fix those post-storm frozen pipes

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — As many areas began thawing out Monday after a weekend full of snow and freezing rain, plumbers across the region were bombarded with calls about broken pipes.

If pipes in your home froze over during the weekend storm, there are some tricks you can try to heat them up yourself instead of paying for someone to do it for you.

First things first, if you turn on a faucet and only a trickle of water comes out, it’s likely that the pipe is frozen. You can try fixing it yourself by applying heat to the pipe with a hair dryer or even a portable space heater.

KOIN 6 News spoke to plumbing experts who said pipes often freeze against exterior walls or spots where water service enters your home through the foundation.

“If your pipes are exposed in the basement, you can always look for bulges in the pipes,” Don Dimoff with George Morlan Plumbing Supply said. “If they are copper pipes, they will be the most noticeable and that will tell you where it’s frozen.”

Be sure to keep the faucet on while you’re heating the pipe so water can flow through the frozen area as it begins to melt. Running water can also help melt ice in the pipe.

If you’re unable to locate the frozen area on your own, or just can’t seem to thaw the pipe yourself using a hair dryer or space heater, call a licensed plumber for help.

With more freezing temperatures in the forecast, the best thing you can do is keep your faucet dripping to keep your pipes from freezing over.