SALEM, Ore. (KOIN) — A car crashed into a Salem home Monday night, and someone inside the home reportedly died, Salem Police Dept. tells KOIN 6 News.

It happened on the 500 block of Sussex SE, according to Lt. Dave Okada.

The person who was driving the car stayed on the scene.

Investigators aren’t sure if weather was a factor in the crash.

KOIN 6 News will have more information as it becomes available.