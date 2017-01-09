Autopsy: Clackamas woman found in trunk was murdered

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A body found inside the trunk of a Kia Optima on January 5 has been identified as a woman missing since December 2016, and she was murdered, officials say.

The Clackamas County Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed the remains to be that of missing Clackamas woman Merrilee B. Cooley, 68. Her cause of death was determined to be homicide, officials said.

Cooley was reported missing on December 28, 2016, and her car was found on January 5 at an apartment complex in Milwaukie.

The woman’s family said she disappeared under unusual circumstances. Her house was left a mess.

Anyone with information on the homicide is encouraged to contact the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office at 503.723.4949.