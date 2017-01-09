Judge lowers bail for alleged road rage shooter

Related Coverage I-84 shooting suspect pleads not guilty to assault

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – State prosecutors describe a road-rage shooting that injured an 8-year-old as a “completely random and unprovoked act of violence.”

On Monday, Joshua Constantine appeared before Multnomah County Circuit Court Judge Kathleen M. Dailey to ask that his $2.5 million bail be lowered.

The judge agreed and lowered his bail to $50,000.

But Deputy District Attorney Melissa Marrero wrote in court documents that the state was opposed to any bail reduction.

Constantine is charged with attempted first-degree assault, second-degree assault, unlawful use of a weapon and reckless driving. The charges stem from an incident, in which Constantine fired a gun at a car that had 5 people inside, according to court documents.

Marrero said Constantine is a flight risk because he is facing a “substantial amount of time in prison.” She also said the weapon Constantine used in the shooting has not been recovered. Officials said they are concerned Constantine could tamper with physical evidence in the case if he is released.

The “Close Street Supervision” program, which is run by the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office, determined that Constantine is a “good candidate” for release. Marrero said the state “strongly disagrees” with that determination.

According to court documents, detectives with the Portland Police Bureau executed a search warrant on Constantine’s van and found eight 9mm shell casings, one .22 caliber shell casing, one .22 caliber live round and two holsters.

Records show Constantine does have a conceal-carry permit.

“It remains unclear what caused [Constantine] to act so violently, placing the public at great risk,” Marrero wrote in court documents.

Marrero added based on the evidence found inside Constantine’s van, it suggests that “he was driving around shooting other bullets from his car. The guns were never recovered.”