2 killed in crash as kidnap suspect chased on Hwy 201

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) – A woman who may have been kidnapped died when the pickup she was in collided with another vehicle during a police chase in Eastern Oregon.

Oregon State Police Capt. Bill Fugate says Ontario police responded Monday to a kidnapping in progress at a convenience store. Just as officers arrived, the suspect fled in a Dodge pickup with a woman who was reportedly being held against her will.

Officers pursued the pickup onto Highway 201, where the southbound Dodge crossed the centerline and collided head-on with a Ford.

The woman in the Dodge died at the scene, as did the driver of the Ford.

Fugate says the suspect driving the Dodge suffered serious injuries, as did a passenger in the Ford.

More details were not immediately available. The investigation remains active.