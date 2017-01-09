2 bills proposed to abolish statewide rent control ban

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Two different bills have been proposed in the Oregon House of Representatives to abolish the statewide ban on local rent control.

One of the bills was filed by House Speaker Tina Kotek, D-Portland. It seeks to not only allow for the creation of local rent control policies for cities and counties but also to set a cap on rent increases.

House Bill 2001 seeks to repeal the statewide ban on city and county ordinances regulating rents, allow cities and counties to adopt rent stabilization programs (with certain restrictions) and impose a moratorium on rent increases greater than 5% for residential tenancies (with some exceptions).

The bill would immediately go into effect upon passage, according to legislative records.

A similar bill, sponsored by multiple representatives, also seeks to allow cities and counties to create ordinances regulating rent. Like Kotek’s legislation, House Bill 2003 would also repeal ORS 91.225 (the legislation prohibiting local rent control). House Bill 2003 differs, in that it doesn’t contain a cap on rent increases.

House Bill 2003 would also immediately go into effect upon passage.

In September 2016, Kotek announced her support for a state limit on rent increases. Portland City Commissioner Chloe Eudaly has also called for lawmakers in Salem to overturn the statewide ban on rent control.

A September poll from DHM Research showed 52% of Oregonians supported eliminating the existing ban on rent control. In Portland, that number rose to 58%.