2 attacked at Corvallis library with baseball bat

CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) – Corvallis police arrested a man accused of hitting two people with a baseball bat.

Lt. Daniel Duncan says the attacks happened without warning Saturday at the Corvallis Public Library.

A man suffered a deep laceration on his forehead and a woman was struck in the hand. Both were treated at Good Samaritan Hospital and released.

Duncan says officers arrested 33-year-old Bradley Gentle after he was found near the scene holding a baseball bat. The Corvallis resident was booked into the Benton County jail on charges of assault and unlawful use of a weapon.

Bail was set at $275,000.