Video: Ice on MAX overhead wires creates sparks

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Winter weather caused some tricky travel in the Portland metro area, and ice that accumulated on overhead wires created sparks that a KOIN 6 News viewer captured as a MAX train went past his apartment Sunday evening.

Ted Hendershot recorded video of sparks above a MAX Orange Line train near SE Boise Street and 17th Avenue around 5:30 p.m.

On Twitter, a TriMet official explained that sparks can fly when ice creates gaps between the top of MAX trains and overhead power wires. This type of arcing is normal, according to TriMet’s Twitter page, and the line didn’t break down.

