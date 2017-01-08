One arrested after Salem man stabbed in his home

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A 39-year-old Salem man was stabbed in his home early on Sunday morning, authorities say.

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office said the man was stabbed by his girlfriend’s son shortly after 12 a.m.

Roberto Chacon, 27, was arrested in connection with the stabbing. He faces charges of first-degree assault, unlawful use of a weapon, burglary and unlawful possession of methamphetamine, deputies say.

Authorities were called to the 4400 block of Silverton Road Northeast in response to a man being stabbed. When they arrived, they found the victim had been stabbed in the chest and also had injuries to one of his hands as well.

Investigators said they learned Chacon came into the home and stabbed his mother’s boyfriend without provocation. The suspect was found at a nearby grocery store after the incident and taken into custody.

The victim was hospitalized and is in stable condition, according to deputies.