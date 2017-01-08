Lebanon Fire District battles icy roads on way to fire

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Lebanon Fire District battled icy roads while responding to a house fire on Sunday morning, officials say.

Crews had to use extra caution while en route to the fire at 4:55 a.m. The ice slowed their response, officials said.

When they arrived in the 300 block of Wheeler Street, crews found a two-story home with a fire that had spread from its original room into the attic. Firefighters were able to successfully get it under control.

A total of 2 adults and 2 children were home at the time of the fire. No injuries resulted from the fire, but most items in the room of origin were destroyed, according to the Lebanon Fire District. The family was awakened by its smoke detector, fled the house and called 911.

The Lebanon Fire District received help from the Albany Fire Department and Sweet Home Fire and Ambulance District.