Icy start for Monday’s post-storm thaw out

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — It was a busy weather weekend across Oregon, and while most areas will start to thaw out Monday morning, others aren’t in the clear just yet.

Ice storm warnings have been extended until 4 a.m. Monday for the Portland metro.

Light rain will continue to move in over freezing to near-freezing temperatures, which will make for difficult travel, especially in eastern areas.

Temperatures Monday will range from 30°-34° keeping at least slushy conditions in place. Areas with temperatures below freezing will continue to see ice accumulate on tree limbs and power lines, which means a few spotty power outages are possible.

Northern Willamette Valley: Ice Storm Warning through early Monday Morning

Roads will stay icy or at least slushy with the occasional freezing rain shower. Any additional accumulations should be light. Daybreak will help the thawing process with most roads dramatically improving by late morning and lunchtime.

East Metro (East of I-205) & West Hills: Slower Thaw-Out

Watch for occasional freezing rain showers and icy roads through Monday morning. A gradual thaw out will happen by late morning with mainly slushy conditions by lunchtime. Monday afternoon will bring warmer temperatures and much better road conditions. Any rain will stay liquid.

Central & Southern Valley: Thawing Out

Most areas will stay above freezing but watch for slushy side roads during your AM commute. Main roads should be better.

Liquid rain will continue from time to time and help with the melting. Afternoon temperatures will top out in the low 40s.

Gorge: Winter Storm Warning through Monday Morning

Nearly a foot of snow fell in the Gorge from the weekend’s storm system, but shower chances Monday bring the possibility of more ice on top of that as temperatures will likely remain below freezing. That means snowy, icy road conditions will persist.

