Freezing rain won’t stop pantless MAX riders

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Freezing rain and other winter weather won’t be enough to stop pantless MAX riders on Sunday.

The PDX No Pants MAX Ride has returned for 2017, and event organizers say they plan to move forward in spite of cold conditions.

The event collects pants, hats, and other clothing items for homeless shelters in the area.

Riders are set to gather at the Skidmore Fountain MAX station at 4 p.m. They’ll ride the MAX pantless for a couple hours before attending an after party at Paris Theatre on Southwest 3rd Avenue. At the after party, bins will be set up for clothing donations.

Event organizers have reminded all those wanting to attend this is for all ages and to make sure clothing worn is appropriate.