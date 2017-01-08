Crews test effectiveness of salt on frozen roads

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — As ice crept over the roads of Oregon on Saturday and Sunday, road crews were testing the effectiveness of salt in treating frozen streets.

In the metro, crews were testing out salt from the Vista Tunnel along U.S. 26 to Sylvan Hill.

“We may consider salt use in the future. Right now, we’re looking at supply issues. We don’t really have any storage facility in the area, and as you can imagine right now it’s in high demand around the region,” said Don Hamilton with Oregon Department of Transportation.

The National Weather Service said Portland and surrounding areas could get up to a quarter inch of ice before the weekend ends, and that could pose some serious danger to trees and power lines, adding weight and potentially bringing them down.

From Ontario to Astoria, Oregon is being slammed by Mother Nature. Oregon State Police said in the past 36 hours troopers have responded to more than 750 traffic incidents statewide. That includes 266 disabled vehicles and 394 crashes.

In the metro, icy roads continue to be problematic. Road conditions can be checked here.

“Conditions are hazardous everywhere,” said Hamilton.

Hamilton said the agency is preparing for Monday morning’s commute.

“We’re hoping to get a good thaw in by the morning commute. If not, we will be out there will plows, sanders and all the tools we can [use] to try and have a good impact on the commute and make it as safe as possible,” he said.