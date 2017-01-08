Blazers-Pistons game at Moda rescheduled for Sunday

Related Coverage Blazers, Winterhawks games postponed by weather

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Portland Trail Blazers will play the Detroit Pistons Sunday night in a game that was initially postponed Saturday due to a winter storm moving through the region.

Tip off at the Moda Center will be at 6 p.m. now that freezing rain and snow have mainly transitioned to regular rain the Portland metro area.

“Public safety was the priority reason for last night’s postponement,” VP of Corporate Communications Michael Lewllen said in a statement. “Conditions have improved enough today that players, coaches and staff can safely make it to Moda Center.

“It’s not a perfect weather scenario for all of Oregon and Southwest Washington, but it’s manageable enough for us to hold the game.”

The Blazers are encouraging fans attending Sunday night’s game to take all the necessary precautions before traveling in or opting to use public transit.

KOIN 6 News will have the latest from the Moda Center at tip off.