Woman dies in parking garage, possibly from cold

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A woman may have died of exposure in a downtown Portland parking garage on Saturday, Portland police said.

The 52-year-old who lives downtown was found dead at the Smart Park garage on SW 10th Ave around 2 p.m.

Paramedics said she may have died from exposure due to extremely cold temperatures. The initial call to police said she has been removing her clothing and appeared to be struggling in the cold weather.

Portland police ask that if you see anyone outside and unsheltered in the cold who appears to be in danger or in a medical crisis to call 911.