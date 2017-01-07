Wild Card: Seahawks host Lions on Saturday

Related Coverage Earthquake sensors in place for Seahawks-Lions game

NEW YORK (AP) — The drive to the Super Bowl begins this weekend as the NFL postseason gets going.

A dozen teams still have hopes to play for the Lombardi Trophy in Houston on Feb. 5. On Saturday, the playoffs open with 2 games, then 2 more on Sunday.

Detroit (9-7) at Seattle (10-5-1), Saturday at 5:15 p.m., NBC

Despite making the postseason for the second time in three seasons, Detroit is looking for its first playoff win since 1992. And the Seahawks are in the playoffs for the fifth straight season.

Both teams enter the playoffs in a slump.

Other Wild Card Games:

> Oakland (12-4) at Houston (9-7), 1:35 pm Saturday, ESPN

> Miami (10-6) at Pittsburgh (11-5), 10:05 a.m. Sunday, KOIN 6

> New York Giants (11-5) at Green Bay (10-6), 1: 40 p.m. Sunday, FOX

Detroit lost its final three games of the regular season to miss out on the NFC North title and the chance to host a playoff game. Detroit hasn’t won a road playoff game since 1957.

“History kind of shows you that it’s a true restart,” Detroit QB Matthew Stafford said. “We’re looking at data and who’s won it and how, and all that kind of stuff.

“I’m sure there’s been teams that have gotten hot and gone and won it, but there are teams that have not had the finish that they wanted and still gone on to be really successful.”

Before that last-season slide, the Lions made the key plays when it mattered as they won an NFL-record eight times when trailing in the fourth quarter or overtime.

Seattle split its final six games to close the regular season and its Week 16 loss to Arizona cost it a first-round bye. Seattle is 5-0 in the playoffs at home since 2010 and has won at least one game in each postseason appearance under coach Pete Carroll. Since 2012, the Seahawks are 7-3 in the playoffs.

The Super Bowl is set for Sunday, February 5 in Houston.