Trawler capsizes, 5 fishermen saved in Columbia River

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Five fishermen were pulled to safety by the crew from another commercial fishing vessel after their trawler capsized and sank in the Columbia River early Saturday.

The crew of the Star King were rescued by the crew from the Sea Ballard after the Star King sank, US Coast Guard officials said. The Star King issued a mayday at 4:31 a.m. Saturday when the captain of the 55-foot trawler said they were taking on water and listing starboard before suddenly capsizing near Astoria.

The Sea Ballard jumped into action and pulled all 5 crew members to safety by 5:10 a.m. They were transferred to a responding Coast Guard rescue boat.

“The quick, selfless actions taken by the crew of the good Samaritan crab vessel Sea Ballad and the fact that the Star King’s crew put on survival suits saved five lives today,” said Coast Guard Chief Petty Officer Justin Urbano said in a statement. ” The Coast Guard had a quick response, but these fishermen were out of the water before we arrived on scene.”

The Star King isn’t blocking navigation, officials said, but it did have about 300 gallons of fuel onboard.