Tips for handling power outages during a storm

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — With winter storms heading to the Willamette Valley, power outages are a real possibility.

Snow and freezing rain led to thousands of Portland General Electric customers without power in December and PGE is bracing for the possibility of more outages from this weekend’s storm.

“We literally spend all year preparing for outages,” PGE spokesperson Steve Corson said.

Freezing rain, snow and ice make power lines vulnerable — but what should you do if your power goes out?

Corson recommends putting together an outage kit with canned food, flashlights, batteries and a way to charge a cell phone.

“These days that’s very important,” Corson said.

He also so said instead of trying to keep the whole house warn, pick one room where everyone can gather.

“Close that room off and keep yourself warm in there,” Corson said.

PGE also recommends unplugging or turning off appliances that were on before the power went out. That way, when power is restored it doesn’t force a surge in the system.

If you see a down power line, remember not to go near it.

If you see a down power line, call 503.464.7777 or 911